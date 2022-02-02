"Wyoming is for lovers."

Wait...I guess that's Virginia...

But really, is there anything more Romantic than our Wyoming sunsets?

Or how about snuggling under a blanket in front of a campfire while gazing up at a night sky full of stars?

Better yet, how about sharing that view from the top of the mountain with someone you love?

After reading an article that listed one of Wyoming's most romantic places as "The National Elk Refuge" Drew and I thought that maybe we needed to create a list of our own.

So, based on dozens of responses from our listeners we created a list that we think is a bit more accurate.

Here Are 15 Of The Most Romantic Places In Wyoming While many may not think of Wyoming as a "romantic place" those of us that live here know that nothing inspires love better than our amazingly varied landscapes and simple way of life.

Aren't some of these simply amazing?

"Any number of backroads, holding hands and driving, kids asleep in the back, with some good driving country songs on the radio."

I definitely have to agree with this one.

And really what I loved the most (no pun intended), was that so many people said it was about the effort and the attention rather than what you actually did.

I think Sonia Myers who said "Anywhere you may be [is romantic] as long as the person your with is your love!" is the one who absolutely had it right.

Our gorgeous Wyoming scenery is just the icing on the cake.

