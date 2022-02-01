Wyoming Reports 25 More COVID-19 Deaths, 6 From Laramie County

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 25 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,650.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:

An adult Campbell County man died in January. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Crook County man died in January. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Crook County man died in January. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County man died in January. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County woman died in January. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another adult Laramie County woman died in January. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in January. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in January. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in January. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Laramie County woman died in January. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Lincoln County man died in January. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in January. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County man died in January. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Niobrara County man died in January. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died in January. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Park County man died in January. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Park County woman died in January. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County man died in January. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Sheridan County man died in January. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County woman died in January. She was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County man died in January. He was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died in December. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died in January. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Uinta County man died in December. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Weston County man died in January. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Death Dashboard, 84.36% of the state's deaths have been among people 60 and older, and 52.67% have involved people with underlying health conditions.

Not surprisingly, Laramie and Natrona counties have recorded the most deaths, 256 and 255, respectively, while Niobrara County has seen only nine.

