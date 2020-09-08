12,000 Wyomingites Are Without Power, Including 2,900 in Casper

More than 12,000 Wyoming residents are without power in the wake of a winter storm that moved through the area late Monday and early Tuesday.

Rocky Mountain Power says "the bulk" of Wyoming's outages are located in Rock Springs, Evanston and Casper. More than 6,000 are without power in Sweetwater County.

According to Rocky Mountain Power's outage website, 2,900 Casper-area customers are without power.

The company says to be prepared for prolonged outages.

High winds are in the forecast for at least the next day.

“We make sure we are well-prepared with crews and equipment for severe weather events,” said Curtis Mansfield, Rocky Mountain Power vice president of operations. “This storm is impacting thousands of customers across our six-state territory and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to get everyone restored.”

Crews and line personnel have been deployed and are assisting in outage restoration efforts, the company said in a news release.