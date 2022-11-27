High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland.

Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were seen throughout the rest of the state on Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

On I-80 between Elk Mountain and Cheyenne, US 30 between Medicine Bow and Cheyenne, US 287 between Laramie and Medicine Bow, and WY 258 between Mills and Evansville are also closed to light, high-profile vehicles because of high winds.

WYDOT

According to atmospheric sensors from WYDOT, the highest wind average was seen at Cooper Cove, with an average gust of 50 mph and a high of 78 mph as of 4 p.m. on Sunday, and other areas like Halleck Ridge and Arlington got up to 70 mph and 65 mph respectively.

