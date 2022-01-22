1 NYPD Officer Killed, 1 Severely Injured in Harlem Shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say a New York City police officer has been killed and another critically wounded in a shooting in Harlem.

The officers had been responding to a call Friday about an argument between a woman and her adult son.

The shootings bring the total number of officers struck by gunfire to four in as many days.

The officer who was killed has been identified as 22-year-old Jason Rivera and the wounded officer as 27-year-old Wilbert Mora.

Police say the weapon used in the shooting had been stolen in Baltimore in 2017.

The suspect was shot and is hospitalized in critical condition.