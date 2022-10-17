Wyoming Resident Killed in Traffic Accident Near Rolling Hills

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Russell Caves was killed in a traffic accident on Oct. 15 on WY 95 near Rolling Hills at around 4:33 p.m.

In the narrative provided by Highway Patrol, a pickup being driven by Caves was heading north on WY 95 when it crossed the center line and exited the roadway to the left.

Caves steered right, causing the vehicle to re-enter the road, but then steered left as the vehicle exited the road on the right, causing the pickup to enter a slide on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The pickup tripped and rolled, coming to rest on its roof in the northbound lane.

The driver was ejected during the roll and thrown clear of the vehicle.

Driver inattention was listed as a possible contributing factor, as the road was clear and the weather was dry, and a seatbelt was not in use at the time of the accident.

This is the 104th fatality on Wyoming roads so far this year, the 88th crash, and the 51st that didn't involve a seatbelt, compared to 92 fatalities in 2021, 107 in 2020, 129 in 2019, and 93 in 2018.

