Intersection of 2nd Street and Huber Drive Closed due to Accident

According to a post by the Casper Police Department, the intersection of 2nd Street and Huber Drive is closed due to an accident.

While it appears that the accident involved a Jeep and a motorcycle, it is unclear what injuries there were because of the accident or when the accident happened.

The police are blocking the area and asking the public to use a different route.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

