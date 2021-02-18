Affidavit: Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Casper Girl Said Her Small Size Was ‘So Sexy’

A Rawlins man is accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old Casper girl.

Andrew Izack Sherman is charged with second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, third-degree sexual abuse of minor, sexual exploitation of children and solicitation of sexual exploitation of children.

Sherman was 24 at the time of his arrest, court documents state.

He could face decades behind bars if convicted of all charges.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the investigation began when Rawlins police found a runaway girl in Casper in April last year. Over the course of an investigation, Rawlins police learned that the girl and Sherman communicated on Facebook before he picked her up from her home in Casper and took her to Rawlins, where subsequent sexual relations occurred, court document state.

The affidavit states the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and Casper Police Department jointly investigated the alleged incident.

According to the affidavit, police read Facebook messages between Sherman and the girl in the early morning hours of October 11, 2019. In the messages, the girl tells Sherman that she is 16-years-old before they agree to meet up to have sex.

They also exchanged explicit images of each other, court documents state.

Following the encounter, the girl reportedly told Sherman that she was 14 years old.

"I mean, it's illegal either way," Sherman allegedly replied. "I like it tho. I think it's so sexy how small you are."

The affidavit alleges that Sherman asked the victim if her younger sister would be willing to participate in their encounters.

According to the affidavit, the girl told police that she and Sherman had sexual relations and that he knew she was 14.