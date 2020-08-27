1 Killed, 2 Injured in Rollover Crash on Wind River Reservation

A Wyoming man was killed and two others injured in a single-vehicle rollover on the Wind River Reservation Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near milepost 13 on Blue Sky Highway, north of Ethete.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says an SUV was southbound when the driver lost control and rolled it.

Two of the occupants were ejected. A third remained inside the SUV and was removed by first responders. Exact occupant positioning is still under investigation.

The crash claimed the life of 27-year-old Martin Goggles, who was not buckled up.

Speed and driver inattention are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

