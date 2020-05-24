1 Dead Following Friday Night Shooting at Cheyenne Motel

A 36-year-old Cheyenne man is dead following a Friday night shooting at a motel in south Cheyenne.

Police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Malatesta says officers were called to the 500 block of Central Avenue shortly after 11:00 p.m to find Aaron Briggs with a gunshot wound.

Briggs was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he later died.

"Officers determined the shooting occurred at the Lariat Motel at 600 Central Avenue," said Malatesta. "Officers have identified a person of interest in the shooting, but at this point in the investigation cannot release the person’s name."

Malatesta says police have not determined a motive for the shooting, and he couldn't comment on the alleged gunman's relationship to Briggs or whether the man poses a threat to the community.

Malatesta is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at (307) 637-6525.

