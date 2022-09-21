Yes Wyoming, the Cost of Coffee IS Going Up

National Coffee Day is September 28, folks; and this year your good-morning bean juice might just be the most expensive it’s ever been.

It’s no secret the price of household goods has gone up across the board.

Get our free mobile app

The average loaf of bread costs $1.79 in the Cowboy State, just seven cents higher than it was a year ago, but nationwide, the average cost of bread is $2.50. That is according to the Joint Economic Committee.

Fun Fact: the state with the cheapest bread is currently New Jersey coming in at an average of just 67 cents a loaf, while Hawaii’s costs about $3.24 per data from Walmart’s online shopping platform.

Milk has gone up significantly, averaging $3.98 a gallon, which is 43 cents more expensive than it was twelve months ago.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published by Food Dive, the national average cost of milk went up by nearly 16% from May 2021 to May 2022.

They say that the price of eggs could go up by as much as 21% this year.

But perhaps one of the biggest household goods taking an inflation-hit is none other than…C.O.F.F.E.E.

The price of Joe has risen 39% since late 2019 according to the Tasting Table, using the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics:

The Tasting Table The Tasting Table loading...

Why is coffee getting SO expensive?

Popular theories include:

What once passed as acceptable has been demoted to “sludge.” An increase in higher quality coffee has pushed sellers to start rethinking their sources. The National Coffee Association alleges that the Best Coffee in the World comes from “The Bean Belt,” where “finicky arabica” grows.

Labor aint cheap. As the cost of labor rises, so does the wholesale cost of coffee.

A changing climate has been devastating for some coffee farmers who are struggling to find new places to grow. Multi-generational farming business have closed down due to environmental issues, which has majorly affected the cost of the brew, said one Intra-Agency Bank.

It's a dark day for coffee-lovers, but don't let that stop you from visiting your local barista and paying a little more on National Coffee Day--September 29.

The Top Coffee Shops That Casper Loves