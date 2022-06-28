Yellowstone Tour Group Shares Video of Bighorn Sheep Lambs

When you travel with some of the many tour groups around Yellowstone, you can count on seeing some unique wildlife moments. That's exactly what happened recently when a group captured video of bighorn sheep kids and their mama.

Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures shared this quick backstory about what they witnessed:

Bighorn sheep kids (babies) are being born in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem right now, and we managed to catch a glimpse of them on a recent tour.

From what I can gather, this didn't happen in Yellowstone proper, but closer to Jackson.

If you have kids of your own that are interested in bighorn sheep, the National Bighorn Sheep Interpretive Center has some interesting information about the species.

Wikipedia mentions that male bighorn sheep can weigh up to 500 pounds while females are 200 pounds so you don't want to be on the wrong side of a bighorn who feels you're invading his/her territory.

From what I can find, it looks like the approximate number of bighorn sheep in Wyoming at last count a few years ago was over 6,400. Thanks to these new young ones spotted near Jackson, you can safely assume that number is rising.

