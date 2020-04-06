Yellowstone Settles $1M Arsenic Lawsuit With Montana County

BOZEMAN, Mont. (Bozeman Daily Chronicle) — The U.S. government has agreed to pay $1 million to a Montana water district to settle a lawsuit over the amount of arsenic coming into its system from Yellowstone National Park.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that the settlement brings an end to the lawsuit filed by Gardiner-Park County Water and Sewer District in 2018 claiming high levels of arsenic was found in the district’s sewage ponds, making cleanup more expensive.

District attorney Todd Shea declined to comment.

Park spokeswoman Linda Veress says the money will pay for rehabilitating the district's pipes containing naturally occurring arsenic.