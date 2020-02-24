Yellowstone Plans Upgrades to Decades-Old Employee Housing

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park plans to replace dozens of decades-old trailers used by park worker.

It's part of a major initiative by the park to upgrade employee housing.

About half of the Yellowstone's 800 employees live in park housing.

Park spokeswoman Morgan Warthin described the quality of the accommodations as “fair to poor.”

Costs for the work will run into the tens of millions of dollars.