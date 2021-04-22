CASPER (AP) — The governor of Wyoming has authorized the use of $200 million in coronavirus relief aid to launch a federal rental assistance program in Wyoming.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that Republican Gov. Mark Gordon signed legislation on Wednesday authorizing the program and its funding.

The program is not new, but it has been reorganized under the Department of Family Services.

Residents can apply online starting Tuesday.

Applicants will need to meet income-based eligibility criteria and prove their housing instability related to the pandemic.

Funds provided from the program can be used to pay late fees, utilities and other housing-related costs.

