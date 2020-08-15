Yellowstone Park Road Reopens After Crews Repair Water Main Break

The road between Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris Junction in Yellowstone National Park has reopened a day after the park closed it because of a major water main break, according to a news release on Saturday morning

National Park Service crews worked through the night to locate and temporarily repair the water line break that supplies water to all of the Mammoth Hot Springs facilities.

The break was located under the road between the Mammoth Hot Springs Terraces and the YCC Camp Road abou one mile south of the terraces. The break occurred on August 14.

The park will plan a permanent fix on the line this fall once visitation and vehicle traffic subsides.

For up-to-date information visit go.nps.gov/YellRoads, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777.

Yellowstone National Park

