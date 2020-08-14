Visitors to Yellowstone National Park should prepare to temporarily change their plans and take a lot of time if they intend to travel from the north end to the south end of the park

The road between Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris Junction is temporarily closed due to a major water main break in Mammoth Hot Springs.

The water main break is located under the road between the Mammoth Hot Springs Terraces and the YCC Camp. This water main provides all potable water to the Mammoth Hot Springs area.

Currently, crews are removing asphalt from the road to locate the break.

It is unknown how long the temporary road closure will be in place.

Visitors must be aware that at this time there is no access between the north and south parts of the park.

Visitors must detour outside of the park for access between the north and northeast and the south, west and east entrances.

Visitors to Mammoth Hot Springs can still access the Terraces by the north and northeast entrances only.

For up-to-date information visit go.nps.gov/YellRoads, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

10 Absolute WORST Tourist Incidents at Yellowstone National Park