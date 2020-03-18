Yellowstone Closes Visitor Center, Swimming Area Due to Pandemic

Yellowstone National Park will temporarily close a visitor center and swimming area as it implements the latest guidance to promote social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the park is still nearly two months from the beginning of its busy season, the Albright Visitor Center closure won't have a major impact on visitation. The Boiling River soaking and swimming area, also shut down effective immediately, usually closes due to high water in the spring, anyway.

"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Yellowstone is our number one priority," the park said. Officials will notify the public when full operations resume.

Most other park facilities are closed, which is typical for this time of year.

Yellowstone is still plowing roads to prepare for its spring opening. Most roads and facilities open between April 17 and early June, though the road from the North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana through the park to Cooke City, Montana, remains open.

"In the time between now and those scheduled openings, park managers will continue to evaluate and adapt to changing COVID-19 guidance and adjust operations as needed. As of now, the park intends to maintain the regular opening schedule," officials said in a statement Wednesday.

Officials also encouraged people to enjoy the park online.