Wyoming’s Xazavian Valladay Chosen for Doak Walker Watch List

Wyoming junior running back Xazavian Valladay was named to the 2020 Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List on Wednesday.

Valladay was a First Team All-Mountain West Conference selection by the league’s head coaches and media in 2019. He led the MW in rushing with 1,265 yards and ranked No. 18 in the country at 105.4 rushing yards per game. Valladay also led the league in all-purpose yards per game, which was good for No. 26 in the nation, at 124.08.

As a sophomore in 2019, Valladay rushed for 100 yards or more seven times. He surpassed 200 yards twice. Valladay had a career-high 206 yards against Nevada and also had 204 yards in the Cowboys’ Arizona Bowl victory over Georgia State. His other 100-yard games came against Missouri, New Mexico, Boise State, Utah State, and Colorado State.

Valladay was selected for the Associated Press All-Bowl Team for his performance in the Arizona Bowl. In addition to his 204 yards on the ground, he added three receptions for 91 yards for a career-best 295 all-purpose yards. Valladay had one rushing TD and one receiving TD in the game.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum annually presents the Doak Walker Award to the nation’s top college running back. Their Board of Directors will announce the 10 semifinalists in November. A few weeks later, the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee will choose the three finalists. The winner of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show in December.