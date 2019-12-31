Wyoming’s Prepped for the Arizona Bowl

The Wyoming Cowboys will play the Georgia State Panthers in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl on New Year's Eve at 2:30 p.m., Mountain Time.

The game will be played at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, AZ.

Wyoming (7-5) will face Georgia State (7-5) for the first time on a football field.

The Pokes arrived in Arizona last Friday, Dec. 27 and have been having fun, while doing some serious prep work for the game. UW is appearing in its 16th bowl game in school history. They are 7-8 all-time but did win their last one, 37-14 over Central Michigan, two years ago in the Potato Bowl.

Here's a look at what UW's been up to:

It's finally upon us!