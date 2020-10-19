Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt Supports State’s Food Banks

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Officials say donations from a recent women’s hunting event will directly benefit food pantries in the state.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Wyoming Women’s Foundation Director Rebekah Smith says participants in the 2020 Women’s Antelope Hunt opted to share the meat with people in need.

The Women’s Antelope Hunt is a statewide event organized by the Wyoming Women’s Foundation to promote mentorship, leadership and self-sufficiency for women.

Smith says 12 women donated between 400 and 500 pounds of game meat from the hunt earlier this month, the highest number of donations since the event’s inception in 2013.

