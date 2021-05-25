Wyoming Woman Gets Prison For False Sexual Assault Claim

A 36-year-old Lander woman has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for falsely accusing a man of sexually assaulting her, according to the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to the release, Rachel Myla Stagner pled guilty in January to falsely accusing a man identified in the release only as "a white male" of sexually assaulting her on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

According to the release, Stagner continued to make false allegations as the case was investigated as part of an effort to extort money from the man. Because of the fact that the alleged crime happened on the reservation, the FBI has jurisdiction and handled the investigation.

Stagner's sentence was handed down by Federal District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson on May 24 in Cheyenne. Besides a 21-month prison sentence, Stagner was also ordered to serve 36 months of supervised release after she completes her sentence.

According to the release: “The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI take any allegation of sexual assault seriously,” said Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray. “The resources our offices have to investigate and prosecute crimes on the Wind River Indian Reservation are limited, and false reports hinder and delay other investigations. Not to mention how actions like this belittle the crime of sexual assault and those who are true victims,” concluded Murray.

