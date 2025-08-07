A red flag warning might be in effect until 8:00 PM Friday, but parts of Wyoming are still expected to freeze overnight.

With the cold front moving in this evening and overnight, tomorrow will be a bit chilly, especially on the West side of the state.

Freezing to near-freezing low temperatures are possible across western Wyoming Friday night/Saturday morning, with less chances Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Most other lower elevation locations see lows in the 40s Saturday morning, although Casper's current forecast only predicts a drop to about 50 degrees.

Looking at the National Weather Service's climatological First Freeze Data it isn't unheard of, but unusual for the first freeze to strike in early August.

For Central Wyoming the earliest freezes usually occur at the end of August, but on average happen September 20th, and as late as October. In fact in 1940, the first freeze of fall didn't show up until October 28th.

