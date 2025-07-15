Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Warm, Dry Fall for Wyoming

The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts that Wyoming will experience warm, dry conditions during September and October.

Specifically, the forecast suggests that the fall season will be warmer than normal with below-normal rainfall. While the eastern part of the US may see wet conditions, Wyoming is expected to be drier than usual.

More details about the fall forecast:

Temperatures:

The Almanac predicts warmer-than-normal temperatures for September and October in Wyoming.

Precipitation:

Expect below-normal rainfall during the fall months.



Snowfall:

While the northern Rockies and Montana may see early snowfall, it's not expected to be a major feature of the fall season in Wyoming.

General Trend:

The overall fall weather pattern for Wyoming leans towards milder temperatures and drier conditions, with a potential for some early snow in higher elevations.

Important note: The Old Farmer's Almanac is known for its long-range weather predictions, but their accuracy can vary. A study by the University of Illinois found that the Farmers' Almanac was only about 52% accurate.

