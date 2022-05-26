LARAMIE -- Ten of Wyoming's 12 games this fall -- so far -- will be televised nationally and two will be played on Friday nights.

The Cowboys will appear on CBS Sports Network five times, including the annual Border War on Nov. 12 against Colorado State in Fort Collins.

Fox Networks will carry two contests, the first will appear on FS1 when UW hosts Tulsa on Sept. 3 inside War Memorial Stadium. The battle for Jim Bridger's Rifle against Utah State on Oct. 22 in Laramie will also be carried by one of the network's various stations to be determined at a later date.

Wyoming's season opener at Illinois will be broadcast by the Big Ten Network and a Week 5 matchup with BYU on Sept. 24 will appear on the ESPN family of networks.

The Sept. 10 home matchup with Northern Colorado and an Oct. 29 trip to Hawaii are not currently scheduled to appear on national television.

Air Force will pay a visit to the high plains on Friday, Sept. 16 for a 6 p.m. kickoff and the Pokes will cap the regular season under the Friday night lights in Fresno on Nov. 25. That game is set for 8 p.m.

Here is Wyoming's full 2022 football schedule including the kickoff times we know about:

Sat., Aug. 27 at Illinois 2 p.m. Big Ten Network

Sat., Sept. 3 TULSA 1:30 p.m. FS1

Sat., Sept. 10 NORTHERN COLORADO 2 p.m. TBA

Fri., Sept. 16 AIR FORCE 6 p.m. CBSSN

Sat., Sept. 24 at BYU TBA ESPN Networks

Sat., Oct. 1 SAN JOSE STATE 5:30 p.m. CBSSN

Sat., Oct. 8 at New Mexico 5 p.m. CBSSN

Sat., Oct. 15 BYE

Sat., Oct. 22 UTAH STATE TBA FOX Sports Networks

Sat., Oct. 29 at Hawai’i TBA TBA

Sat., Nov. 5 BYE

Sat., Nov. 12 at Colorado State 5 p.m. CBSSN

Sat., Nov. 19 BOISE STATE 5 p.m. CBSSN

Fri., Nov. 25 at Fresno State 8 p.m. FS1

Sat., Dec. 3 Mountain West Championship Game 2 p.m. FOX

* All times are Mountain

