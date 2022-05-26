Wyoming to play on national television at least 10 times this fall
LARAMIE -- Ten of Wyoming's 12 games this fall -- so far -- will be televised nationally and two will be played on Friday nights.
The Cowboys will appear on CBS Sports Network five times, including the annual Border War on Nov. 12 against Colorado State in Fort Collins.
Fox Networks will carry two contests, the first will appear on FS1 when UW hosts Tulsa on Sept. 3 inside War Memorial Stadium. The battle for Jim Bridger's Rifle against Utah State on Oct. 22 in Laramie will also be carried by one of the network's various stations to be determined at a later date.
Wyoming's season opener at Illinois will be broadcast by the Big Ten Network and a Week 5 matchup with BYU on Sept. 24 will appear on the ESPN family of networks.
The Sept. 10 home matchup with Northern Colorado and an Oct. 29 trip to Hawaii are not currently scheduled to appear on national television.
Air Force will pay a visit to the high plains on Friday, Sept. 16 for a 6 p.m. kickoff and the Pokes will cap the regular season under the Friday night lights in Fresno on Nov. 25. That game is set for 8 p.m.
Here is Wyoming's full 2022 football schedule including the kickoff times we know about:
Sat., Aug. 27 at Illinois 2 p.m. Big Ten Network
Sat., Sept. 3 TULSA 1:30 p.m. FS1
Sat., Sept. 10 NORTHERN COLORADO 2 p.m. TBA
Fri., Sept. 16 AIR FORCE 6 p.m. CBSSN
Sat., Sept. 24 at BYU TBA ESPN Networks
Sat., Oct. 1 SAN JOSE STATE 5:30 p.m. CBSSN
Sat., Oct. 8 at New Mexico 5 p.m. CBSSN
Sat., Oct. 15 BYE
Sat., Oct. 22 UTAH STATE TBA FOX Sports Networks
Sat., Oct. 29 at Hawai’i TBA TBA
Sat., Nov. 5 BYE
Sat., Nov. 12 at Colorado State 5 p.m. CBSSN
Sat., Nov. 19 BOISE STATE 5 p.m. CBSSN
Fri., Nov. 25 at Fresno State 8 p.m. FS1
Sat., Dec. 3 Mountain West Championship Game 2 p.m. FOX
* All times are Mountain
