Massive Natrona Ranch Has 3 Homes, 14,486 Acres & Worth Millions

One thing that Wyoming has that many other states don't, is the opportunity to own a ranch that has thousands of acres and very few neighbors. There is a listing on Zillow that may interest you if you're looking to start a career/lifestyle as a rancher.

The Wing Ranch in western Natrona County, is just south of the town of Natrona just off highway 26. The ranch is a 5 generation owned and operated cattle ranch with 14,486 total acres, 3 homes, lots of water options, mining claims and outstanding Wyoming views. After being owned by the same family for years, it's now on the market for $5.75 million.

I mentioned there are 3 homes, but I didn't mention the heated 30x60 shop, multiple corrals, holding areas and enough land to maintain your cattle year round. If you're an outdoor family and like to hunt, camp, explore and live the Wyoming lifestyle, this property seems to have it all.

The homes on the property are really well maintained and are good size. Two of them are modular homes and one is the original house built in 1930 that has a great rustic look and feel.

Just looking at the pictures of the views that are available, I'm not sure that I'd ever get anything done on the ranch because I'd get lost in the Wyoming beauty. Mountains, wooded areas, creeks, ponds and wildlife are some of the visually attractive things you'll have to enjoy on a daily basis living here.

There's no doubt you're off the beaten path too. As a matter of fact, the ranch begins at the end of Natrona Road and is over 30 miles west of Casper.

If you're looking to start your Wyoming future, this could be your shot.

