It’s Time For The Casper Shriners’ Annual Vidalia Onion Fundraiser

"Never is a man so tall as when he stoops to help a child."

This phrase is the motto of the Casper Shrine Club, an organization dedicated to raising funds that allow local children to receive life-changing (and life-saving care) at Shriner's Hospitals For Children.

Beginning this Saturday at 9 am and continuing into the end of next week, Shriners can be found selling 10-pound bags of Vidalia Onions at the Casper Shrine Club.

Each bag is $18 and they hope to sell 18,000 pounds of onions this year.

Volunteers will be stationed at 39th and Coffman (behind the Sunrise Shopping Center) at the local Shriners Club from 9 am-6 pm beginning this Saturday, May 28.

They can also be found at a variety of other locations around town including:

Sutherlands

Menards

Peterbilt (Mills)

Dollar General (Bar Nunn)

HQ BBQ (Evansville)

A1 Tire

Hobby Lobby

Sportsman's Warehouse

They will NOT be there Sunday and will return from 9 am-6 pm until all the Sweet Vidalia onions are sold.

On Tuesday, May 31st the Shriners will be in Douglas at Jackalope Park, and on Wednesday, June 1st the Shriners can be found in Glenrock, at the four-way stop.

Wondering what's so great about Vidalia Onions?

They are shipped here directly from Georgia and they are mild and sweet.

This makes Vidalia Onions perfect for cooking because they offer great flavor without overpowering the other flavors in your dish.

And if this wasn't enough good news for you, the Shriners' Annual Shrine Bowl is set for June 11th, so make sure you're My Country 95.5 App notifications are turned on so you can find out all the details as soon as we post them.

