Wyoming To Consider Big Increases In Seat Belt Fines

A bill that would quadruple the fines for motorists caught not wearing their seatbelts and would increase the fines for adult passengers not using the belts ten-fold has been filed for the 2021 session of the Wyoming Legislature.

Senate File 11 would also, for the first time, allow law enforcement to stop vehicles solely for seat belt violations. You can read the bill here.

The bill is being sponsored by the Legislature's Joint Transportation, Highways, and Military Affairs Committee, Under the bill, drivers caught not wearing their seat belts would see their fines increased from the current $25 to $100.

The driver could also be fined $200 for each child under the age of 12 in the vehicle who was not using safety restraints.

The penalty for any passengers over 12 not wearing seat belts would increase from the current $10 to $100.

A fiscal note attached to the bill says it's not clear how much money the increased fines would raise.