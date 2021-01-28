Wyoming Senate Bill To Hike Fines And Allow Stops For Seat Belts

Cheyenne Police Department

A bill that would increase some fines for seat belt violations between four and ten times and allow law enforcement to stop motorists for the violations is scheduled for first reading in the Wyoming Senate today [Jan. 28].

You can read Senate File 11 here.

The bill is being sponsored by the Legislature's Joint Transportation, Highways, and Military Affairs Committee, Under the bill, drivers caught not wearing their seat belts would see their fines increased from the current $25 to $100.

The driver could also be fined $200 for each child under the age of 12 in the vehicle who was not using safety restraints.

The penalty for any passengers over 12 not wearing seat belts would increase from the current $10 to $100.

A fiscal note attached to the bill says it's not clear how much money the increased fines would raise for the state.

Under current Wyoming law, law enforcement can only issue tickets for seat belt violations if the vehicle is first stopped for another offense, such as speeding.

Senate File 11 would make seat belt offenses a primary violation, meaning that motorists could be stopped solely for not using seat bels without the officer having another reason to conduct a traffic stop first.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app