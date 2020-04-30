Wyoming Highway Patrol Reminding People to Buckle Up

Many states will begin reopening over the next few days, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to buckle up.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the simple act of wearing a seat belt "could be the difference between life or death."

"Troopers are continuing to work crashes that involve fatalities due to the fact that someone decided not to wear their seat belt," said Beck.

According to the patrol, 22 people have died on Wyoming's highways so far this year, nearly half of whom were unbuckled.

"Let's do our part (and) make sure that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up before we head to a destination," said Beck. "There are family members at home waiting for you to arrive back home safely."