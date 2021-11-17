Wyoming Teens Survive Pole-Through-Windshield Crash

The Rock Springs Police Department says a group of four teenagers escaped with only minor injuries on Monday when the car they were riding in encountered a pole that went through its windshield.

That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page:

On November 15, 2021 at approximately 1147 hours, Officers from RSPD responded to a one-vehicle crash near Veterans Park on the North Side Belt Route. The vehicle was occupied by four high school students but only one occupant received minor injuries and all were released on scene. Speed is suspected of playing a part in the crash and the case is still currently under investigation.