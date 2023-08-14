Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s Annual Pops in the Park Kicks Off this Month

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra will kickoff concert season with Pops in the Park on August 26th in Washington Park; gates open at 5:30 p.m.

This year's event will feature John Kirlin and the High Plains Drifters, in concert with the Wyoming Symphony.

The opening performance will be the Kelly Walsh High School Marching Band, led by Brent Rose.

Pops in the Park is a family-friendly event and will include food options from local food trucks including I’Scream for Ice Cream, I’Scream 4 Wings, Papa's Pork Chops, Hangry Dog, J & D's Cajun Kitchen and Northern Ice. Beverages are also available for purchase from CY Discount Liquor.

In a new undertaking, the WSO has hired orchestrators, Tom Hagerman and Cameron Smith, to transform John Kirlin and the High Plains Drifters’ music into a symphonic collaboration that will have guests out of their seats and dancing in the grass!

The concert will also feature guest conductor, Amber Pollock of Backwards Distilling Company, who won the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s spring fundraiser, Pursuit of the Podium. This peer-to-peer fundraiser consisted of four candidates in a race to raise the most funds with the winner taking the podium at Pops in the Park.

Guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to sit on (don’t forget the bug spray and sunscreen) and are also welcome to pack a picnic, visit the food trucks, and enjoy open containers of alcoholic and soft beverages (no glass, please).

Get your tickets here.

