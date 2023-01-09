Wyoming Symphony Invites you to Their January 14th Performance

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra invites you to see their performance of pieces from Handel and Brahms with an encore performance by Steven Lin on January 14th at the NCHS John F. Welsh Auditorium.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7:30.

Concert tickets are available now at https://www.wyomingsymphony.org/january.

The concert opens with Handel’s “Arrival of the Queen of Sheba,” followed by his famed three-suite composition, "Water Music".

Pianist Steven Lin is performing Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 2.

Lin, who made his first performance with the New York Philharmonic at the age of 12, has been hailed by the New York Times for playing that is “immaculately voiced and enhanced by admirable subtleties of shading and dynamics.”

He's performed at Carnegie Hall with The Washington Post claiming “he coaxes a wide range of expression out of his instrument with power and precision in almost equal measure" per a written statement from the Wyoming Symphony.

Along with Steven Lin’s encore performance, the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is looking forward to a night with the Casper community playing music by two of Germany's most celebrated composers.

If you aren’t able to attend in person, you can register to view a livestream at https://www.wyomingsymphony.org/livestreamtix (suggested donation of $10).

For questions or to request an interview visit https://www.wyomingsymphony.org/ or contact Rebecca Hebert at (307) 266-1478 or rebecca@wyomingsymphony.org.

