Be VIP For Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Pops in the Park’

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra's Pops in the Park is returning to Washington Park on August 27, 2022 featuring classics from the legendary rock band Queen. We want to send you to the show for FREE and give you the VIP treatment.

This exclusive VIP package includes:

Reserved VIP parking

4 VIP t-shirts

4 tickets

Food voucher

2 bottles of wine

2 posters signed by Chris Dragon and the band

Join the WSO, Christopher Dragon, guest band Jeans n’ Classics, and a local chorus as we recreate epic classic rock staples including “We Will Rock You,” “We Are the Champions,” and of course “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Gates open at 5:30pm for concert-goers to lay out a blanket and enjoy food from some of your favorite food trucks including I'Scream 4 Ice Cream, The Dog House, Holy Guacamole, and Papa's Pork Chop with family and friends. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Contest runs until August 25th at 11:59 PM MST