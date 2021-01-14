The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered Casper attorney Don Tolin to be immediately suspended from practicing law, according to the court's website.

In December, the Wyoming State Bar filed a petition with the court to suspend Tolin because he "'has been uncooperative the Office of Bar Counsel by failing to provide documents and information requested repeatedly....,'" according to the order.

The Supreme Court agreed to suspend Tolin because there is a formal charge that has been or will be filed against him.

Mark Gifford, counsel to the State Bar, said the formal charge itself of violating the bar's rules is not yet public, nor is Tolin's response to the petition.

The suspension will be in effect until the charge is resolved.

Tolin has been practicing law for 42 years, specializing in family law and criminal defense, and has participated in the State Bar's Modest Means Program for people who do not meet the income qualifications for legal aid, but cannot afford attorneys' hourly rates, according to the Tolin Law Office website.

Tolin did not return a call seeking comment.

