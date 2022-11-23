Wyoming Students Design Ornaments to Surround National Christmas Tree in Washington D.C.

From state flowers to notable landmarks, students around the nation have designed one-of-a-kind ornaments to celebrate the places they call home.

The trees represent states, territories, and schools managed by the Bureau of Indian Education and the Department of Defense Education Activity.

These ornaments will adorn 58 smaller trees surrounding the National Christmas Tree.

One school from each state is selected annually for the honor of creating ornaments for their state's tree.

This year, the Wyoming school chosen to design ornaments for the Cowboy State's tree is Beitel Elementary in Laramie.

Get our free mobile app

The National Christmas Tree Lighting Highights

In 1923, a letter arrived at the White House from the District of Columbia Public Schools proposing that a decorated Christmas tree be placed on the South Lawn of the White House. On Christmas Eve that year, President Calvin Coolidge walked from the Oval Office to the Ellipse and pushed a button that lit the first National Christmas Tree.

During World War II, wartime restrictions meant no new ornaments were purchased for the National Christmas Tree in 1942. Washington, D.C students donated ornaments that would supplement the use of reused ornaments from previous years.

This year, more than 2,600 students participated in the America Celebrates ornament program! The students, ages 4 to 19-years-old, learned about the places they call home. From history and ecological wonders, to exploring different mediums of art, these students’ ornaments are a must-see this holiday.

Ornaments designed by students from each state, territory, and more, adorn small trees around the National Christmas Tree. National Park Service Ornaments designed by students from each state, territory (National Park Service) loading...

Since 1973, the National Christmas Tree has been a living tree which can be viewed year-round in President’s Park – one of America’s 423 national parks!

You’re invited to view the National Christmas Tree and the 58 trees’ ornaments up close from Dec. 2 through Jan. 1, 2023. Can’t make in in person? Check out the for photos of the ornaments!

President's Park, Facebook President's Park, Facebook loading...

In partnership with NPF, CBS will broadcast the 2022 ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 11 (8 – 9 p.m., ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The National Christmas Tree Lighting will also be available for the public to view at CBS.com beginning Dec. 12.

2022 Holiday Square Tree Lighting Ceremony Kicks Off Christmas Season The Holiday Square was luminescent, illuminated by both the lights of the Christmas trees and the light inside everybody's eyes who happened to be there.