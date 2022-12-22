Wyoming Stock Growers and Partners Conserve Over 1,000 Acres of Ranchland in Carbon County

In a written statement from The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust, they said they've partnered with Joe Kaspar to permanently conserve 1,019 acres of the Little Jack Creek Ranch in Carbon County.

"For over a century, livestock have dotted the Wyoming landscape. As of today, that legacy of agriculture and wildlife will be protected forever on the Little Jack Creek Ranch. The preservation of this ranch is a product of Joe Kaspar’s desire to protect a slice of Wyoming, a desire mirrored in the efforts of Land Trust staff, our professional partners, and funders" said the statement.

“Having grown up in Wyoming, I’ve seen so much subdivision and development as of late and I feel it is incredibly important to preserve the open space we have. I had never considered conservation easements before I bought this ranch and I believe they are a great vehicle for preserving the land," said Kaspar.

The Little Jack Creek Ranch lies west of Saratoga near the Sierra Madres.

Serving as fall and overwinter pasture for a neighboring cattle operation, the land is mainly short grass and sagebrush rangeland.

Dense pockets of spruce and aspen serve as habitat for stunning biodiversity throughout the year, ranging from beaver to bear.

The Little Jack Creek Ranch conservation easement was fully donated by the landowner, a true testament to his conviction in the importance of preserving the land.

To assist in covering landowner costs, financial assistance was provided by the Knobloch Family Foundation and the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resources Trust.

"The conservation of private land is critical to protecting the open rangelands that define our landscape. These lands provide the foundation for wildlife, open spaces, and agriculture that form the legacy of the Cowboy State. With this conservation easement, the land, and the habitat it provides will remain whole in perpetuity."

This project brings the total protected acreage in Wyoming to 296,380 acres.

