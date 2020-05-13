Wyoming Spring Turkey Season Extended 11 Days

Wyoming Game and Fish has extended the 2020 spring wild turkey season in an emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season will run through May 31, which represents an 11-day extension. It applies to hunt areas 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 and includes all license types and is intended to allow hunters impacted by public health orders and directives more time to hunt.

More than 5,000 licenses have been issued for the spring turkey hunt.

Hunters are still required to comply with state and local health orders as well as practicing good hygiene and social distancing while they are in the field.