Wyoming Residents Changing Opinions About Marijuana

According to a new survey from the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center (WYSAC) at the University of Wyoming, Wyoming residents are changing their opinions regarding marijuana.

Over half (54 percent) of Wyoming residents now say they support allowing adults in Wyoming to legally possess marijuana for personal use.

“As laws regarding the legalization and decriminalization of marijuana change around the U.S., especially in nearby states, it’s not surprising to see attitudes in Wyoming change as well,” Brian Harnisch, a senior research scientist at WYSAC, said in a statement. “In all bordering states except Idaho, marijuana or medical marijuana has been legalized to some extent or decriminalized.”

Looking across age groups, there's a pattern of younger age groups expressing more support for marijuana legalization, with the following percent of people per age group in support of change:

18- to 24-year-olds (67 percent)

25- to 34-year-olds (74 percent)

35- to 44-year-olds (68 percent)

55- to 64-year-olds (51 percent)

45-55-year-olds (45 percent)

65-74-year-olds (40 percent)

75 year-olds and older (30 percent)

The statewide survey was conducted Oct. 8-29, yielding 614 responses from randomly Wyoming citizens. Men and women from all age groups, and from all counties in Wyoming are represented.

Both landline and cellular telephone numbers were randomly generated for the study, resulting in 82 percent of completed surveys on cellphones.

