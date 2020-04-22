Wyoming Reports Seventh Coronavirus-Related Death

The death of a Teton County man has raised Wyoming’s total number of people killed by the coronavirus to seven.

The older gentleman’s death was announced late Wednesday by the Wyoming Department of Health.

Agency spokeswoman Kim Deti says the man had been hospitalized in another state and had existing conditions that put him at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus.

Four Northern Arapaho tribal members, a Laramie County man and a Johnson County man have died from COVID-19 over the last several weeks.

At this time there are 326 lab-confirmed cases and 121 probable cases in Wyoming. Two hundred seventy-five patients have recovered.

