Wyoming Reports 523 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases; 480 Have Recovered

The number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wyoming on Wednesday rose to 523 up 13 from Tuesday including a new one from Natrona County, plus 165 probable cases and 480 recovered cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The total number of deaths statewide remained at seven.

In Natrona County, the number of confirmed cases rose by one to 39, with nine probable cases.

Statewide, Fremont County had the most cases at 190, followed by Laramie County at 112, then Teton County at 68.

Platte and Weston counties have not reported any confirmed cases.

As of Wednesday, the state health laboratory had completed 6,942 tests, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had completed one test, and commercial labs had completed 8,288 tests.

As of Wednesday, 12.8% of confirmed cases had required hospitalization, 70.2% had not required hospitalization, and the rest were unknown. (This information reflects only hospitalizations reported to the Wyoming Department of Health, therefore this information may be incomplete. This number indicates the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness. It does not indicate the number of patients currently hospitalized.)

As of Wednesday, 33.7% of confirmed cases had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes; 44.4% had no underlying health conditions; and the rest were unknown.

Of the lab-confirmed cases by race and ethnicity, 48.8% identify as white, 31.4% were American Indian, 13% were Hispanic and 1.5% were black.

Most cases were in the 19-29-year age group at 18.9%, followed by the 30-39-year age group, the 40-49-year age group, and the 50-59-year age group were at 15.3%.

The most reported symptoms of confirmed cases were coughing at 62.9%, followed by fever at 53.9%, muscle aches at 52.6%, and headache at 52.2%,

These are the cases by county. The Wyoming Health Department said the first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; the second number shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Albany: 8.

Big Horn: 2 (1).

Campbell: 16 (13).

Carbon: 5.

Converse: 14 (9).

Crook: 5.

Fremont: 190 (12).

Goshen: 4 (1).

Hot Springs: 1 (2).

Johnson: 11 (4).

Laramie: 112 (61).

Lincoln: 8 (3).

Natrona: 39 (9).

Niobrara: 1 (1).

Park: 1.

Sheridan: 12 (4).

Sublette: 1 (2).

Sweetwater: 13 (7).

Teton: 68 (31).

Uinta: 7 (2).

Washakie: 5 (3).

