New COVID-19 Case Reported in Natrona County, First Since April

A new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Natrona County, the first in nearly three weeks, according to local health officials.

The 39th confirmed positive case in the county is a woman in her forties with currently unknown exposure.

In a statement, Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom said state and local officials are working to trace the woman's contacts.

"We assure you, we are working rigorously to identify and locate anyone else who may be ill or at risk from exposure and recommend they take the necessary precautions," Bloom said.

She added that due to increased testing capacity, any of the woman's contacts who need to be tested will be.

County health officials still want community members to take precautions including frequent hand washing, using hand sanitizer, practicing social distancing and wearing a face covering when in public.