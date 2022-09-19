Wyoming Ranked Better Than Over Half the Nation for Having the Best Teachers

Knowledge is power, which is why education should always be one of the most paramount commodities when it comes to the youth of Wyoming.

A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2022's Best & Worst States for Teachers". The Cowboy State ranked better than over half of the country, ranking overall at the 22nd spot.

Get our free mobile app

WalletHub stated:

Teachers are more fairly compensated and better protected in some states than in others, though. The best states are less likely to face a revolving door of teacher turnover. To help America’s educators find the best opportunities and teaching environments, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 24 key indicators of teacher-friendliness. Our data set ranges from teachers’ income growth potential to the pupil-teacher ratio to whether the state has a digital learning plan.

Here are few of the key metrics and Wyoming's ranking on each:

Opportunity & Competition - 29th

Academic & Work Environment - 21st

Projected Competition (i.e. Fewest & Most Teachers per Student in Year 2028) - 47th

The study went on to say how jobs in the education field are among the lowest-paying that require at a least a bachelor’s degree, teacher salaries consistently fail to keep up with inflation. That alone proves that Wyomingites in the teaching profession are more than likely doing it for the love of the job and less for financial gain.

Teachers really are the unsung heroes for our youth.

10 Places In Wyoming With The Weirdest Sounding Names This list is in Alphabetical Order.