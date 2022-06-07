Wyoming Ranked #1 on ‘2022’s Best States for Racial Equality in Education’

Wyoming is not known as one of the most racial diverse states in the country. However, in the past few years, the Cowboy State has ranked at the top for the most racial progress.

Wyoming is at the top of the pack yet again for a new WalletHub study which ranked "2022’s Best States for Racial Equality in Education".

The top five states are:

Wyoming West Virginia New Mexico Idaho Montana

The study stated:

In order to determine which states have the most racial equality in education, WalletHub compared the 50 states across six key metrics. Our data compares the difference between white and black Americans in areas such as high school and college degrees, test scores and graduation rates.

The Cowboy State scored exceptionally high in four of those key metrics:

1 st – Share of Adults with at Least a High School Degree

1 st – Share of Adults with at Least a Bachelor’s Degree

5 th – Average ACT Score

5th – Public High School Graduation Rate

WalletHub analyst, Jill Gonzalez, went into more detail why Wyoming scored first in the nation:

One reason Wyoming is the best state for racial equality in education is that there is only around two percentage points difference between the share of white people and black people who have at least a high school degree, and less than five percentage points difference in the share that have at least a bachelor’s degree. In addition to a high level of equality in degree earning, Wyoming has one of the smallest differences between the graduation rates of white students and black students in the nation.”

Since Wyoming is also known as the Equality State, it is great to see that overall, we're ranked highest in the nation for racial equality in education.

