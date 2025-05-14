Wyoming Property Tax Relief Deadlines Are Approaching

The deadline for applying for the Property Tax Refund in Wyoming is June 2. To apply for the refund program, click here.

The Property Tax Refund program allows for eligible residents to ask for a refund on their previous year’s property taxes. There are some requirements, including the need to have been a Wyoming resident for the last five years, and occupying the residence you are asking for a refund on for at least nine months out of the year.

There is a means test for this program - your household income is equal to or less than 145% of the median household income for the county in which you reside. You may apply for a refund if you have real estate (other than your own home), bank accounts, investments (not including retirement), that do not exceed $163,019.

For many counties in Wyoming, that means a household income of $109,981 or less, though some counties’ household income is much more, including Campbell ($133,139), Converse ($115,754), Crook ($112,897), Laramie ($111,331), Lincoln ($129,529), Sublette ($116,841), Sweetwater ($111,650), Teton County ($192,459), Uinta ($117,856), and Weston ($111,447) Counties.

Because this program is funded by the state, there is no negative impact to counties, schools, or other taxing entities in the State.

The AARP of Wyoming put together a video EXPLAINER that goes over the details of the refund. Check it out below.

