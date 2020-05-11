Old Natrona County Courthouse Reopens With Restrictions

The old Natrona County Courthouse, which contains numerous county offices, partially reopened on Monday, according to a resolution adopted by the county commssioners on Friday.

The commissioners decided to reopen the building at 200 N. Center St., after reviewing the guidelines and previous county resolutions abut the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases has been flat and stable since April 23, the county has been conducing testing, the county's Emergency Operations Center has issued guidelines for phased reopening certain businesses, and the Wyoming State Health Officer has approved variances to the statewide orders.

As buildings reopen, the county urges the public to follow the recommendations of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department: wear face coverings, use hand sanitizer, and observe six feet of social distancing. Stay home and call your health care provider if you are sick or exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19 such as coughing, shortness of breath or fever.

The resolution adopted Friday has these restrictions with the reopening of the old courthouse:

It will be open for limited public access on the ground floor from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those inside at 4:30 p.m. will be allowed to finish their necessary business.

The only entrance open to the public will be the Americans with Disabilities Act accessible doorway on the west side ground floor. The public will leave through the northwest ground floor exit. Accommodations will be made for those with special needs.

The ground floor will be open for these services:

-- License plates and registrations.

-- Processing vehicle and watercraft titles.

-- A special drop box will be available for property tax payments. If paying by cash, a representative of the Treasurer's office will be available on the ground floor.

The Assessor will provide blank appeal forms and the public may deposit complete appeals in a drop box. The Assessor's Office may meet with individuals by appointment only.

The first, second and third floors of the Courthouse will remain closed to the general public except by appointment.

Other county buildings including the Sheriff's Office; Coroner's Office; Road, Bridge and Parks Departments; Child Support Enforcement; Agricultural Resource and Learning Center; and the Fairgrounds may reopen under restrictions and conditions as deemed necessary by that particular office.

The Townsend Justice Center, 115 N. Center St., remains open to the public.

