Wyoming Probation and Parole Staff Awarded for Saving a Life and a Large Drug Bust

Letters of Commendation have been awarded to a Casper Probation and Parole agent for developing an operation to detain and search a Parolee based on information they had gathered. They were successful in locating a large supply of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and two loaded firearms.

Probation agent Laura Stack worked with the Casper Field Office, the Casper Department of Criminal Investigations Office, Casper Homeland Security Investigations, the Casper Police Department, and Wyoming Department of Corrections District Manager KC Hunsicker.

Probation agents Maggie Gayman and Kristine Juergens, from the Big Horn/County Field Office responded to a call that suggested a parolee may be in crisis. Quick thinking on their part resulted in the individual receiving emergency medical services.

"These agencies set a great example of how information sharing can lead to a successful outcome for officer and community safety" notes a release from WYDOC.

Agent Stack, Gayman, Juergens and District Manager Hunsicker received Letters of Commendation from Director Daniel Shannon for their efforts and dedication to public safety.

