Natrona County Accident Alert in the area of Fremont Canyon Road
Natrona County Fire District is asking please to avoid the area of Fremont Canyon Road off Kortes Road (Natrona County Road 408).
Multiple fire and ems resources are responding to the area. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
