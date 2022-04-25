Weld County Authorities Looking For Highway Shooter

The Weld County Sheriff's Office is trying to find the person who shot a fracking truck early Friday morning near Hudson, Colo.

According to a post on the agency's Facebook page, investigators believe the incident to have been a random shooting.

According to the post:

"Sometime between 4:45 a.m. and 5 a.m., a fracking driver was driving eastbound on Colo. 52, between Weld County roads 37 and 43, when he heard a loud “backfire.” The driver thought the noise came from a passing vehicle traveling westbound.