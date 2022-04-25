Weld County Authorities Looking For Highway Shooter
The Weld County Sheriff's Office is trying to find the person who shot a fracking truck early Friday morning near Hudson, Colo.
According to a post on the agency's Facebook page, investigators believe the incident to have been a random shooting.
According to the post:
"Sometime between 4:45 a.m. and 5 a.m., a fracking driver was driving eastbound on Colo. 52, between Weld County roads 37 and 43, when he heard a loud “backfire.” The driver thought the noise came from a passing vehicle traveling westbound.
When the driver arrived at his worksite, he found a large bullet hole in the driver’s side door. The bullet had fallen on the ground when he opened the door.''
The suspect is believed to have been driving a light-colored sedan. Investigators tried to find some surveillance of the incident but were not successful.
Anyone who may have information on the incident is being asked to call Deputy Tony Cano at 970 400-4073 or the Weld County Sheriff's Office at 970 356-4015.
Tipsters can also contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS [8477] or online.