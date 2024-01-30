Wyoming Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run Car Crash

A Wyoming man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Fremont County. This according to a preliminary crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on January 29 at 3:00 a.m. Jeffrey Headley, 36, was walking south on Red Crow Lane to his residence when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.

The driver fled the scene and Headley died as a result of the crash.

Debris found at the scene indicated the suspect's vehicle is dark blue.

This is the first fatality recorded on Wyoming's roadways so far this year.

